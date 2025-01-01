Thai Stamp Museum to release two sets of special stamps for 2025

The Thai Stamp Museum has announced the release of two sets of collectible postage stamps for 2025, one of which features a drawing by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
The first set comprises 10 stamps, each with a face value of 3 baht. These vertical stamps will feature a drawing of three snakes by the Princess, along with her signature. This will be the 11th release in the Princess’ Year of Zodiacs series, which has been issued annually since 2015.
This year marks the Chinese Year of the Snake and the Princess drew three little snakes in green, pink and yellow, with the caption, “won’t take fish, but snakes”. The Princess explained that she wanted Thais to study issues thoroughly, instead of just learning things shallowly as the Thai idiom says, “learning like snakes and fishes”. The stamp’s design was created by Thanet Polchaiwong of Thailand Post.
The second set of stamps, meanwhile, will be released on National Children’s Day on January 11 and will feature two designs based on “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
The first design depicts the Little Prince in a desert, drawn by an artist at the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation.
The second design shows the Little Prince in a Thai ancient costume standing in front of a mirror, drawn by Auemphon Suparirkchai of Thailand Post. Both stamps were designed by Auemphon and each has a face value of 10 baht.