Thai Stamp Museum to release two sets of special stamps for 2025

The Thai Stamp Museum has announced the release of two sets of collectible postage stamps for 2025, one of which features a drawing by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The first set comprises 10 stamps, each with a face value of 3 baht. These vertical stamps will feature a drawing of three snakes by the Princess, along with her signature. This will be the 11th release in the Princess’ Year of Zodiacs series, which has been issued annually since 2015.