Thailand Post raises postage fees

Thailand Post has announced the second phase of service charge increases, following the previous hike in 2022.
This latest hike comes as the company grapples with rising operational costs.
The 2022 rate adjustments were the first in over 18 years.
The new rates will apply to a range of services, including envelope letters, packaged letters, registered envelope letters, printed goods, postcards, and parcels.
The company also encouraged customers to consider using the Eco Post service as an economical alternative to registered mail. Eco Post offers a more affordable option while still allowing customers to track the status of their shipments.