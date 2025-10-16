Three suspects in Narathiwat gold robbery held

Police and rangers joined forces to search three locations in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district on Wednesday and detained three men suspected of involvement in the Sungai Kolok gold shop robbery and the attack on a paramilitary post.
The joint ranger-police task force in Narathiwat dispatched five operation units to search the three sites where suspects in the two incidents were believed to be hiding.
In the first incident, a group of insurgents attacked a paramilitary unit protecting Tambon Kiar in Narathiwat’s Sukhirin district on June 28.
In the second, about eight armed men stormed a gold shop in Sungai Kolok district and made off with gold ornaments weighing about 600 baht.
The joint task force searched the first house in Tambon Paluru, Sungai Padi, and detained a suspect identified as Asaro, 25.
They also met the suspect’s father, Mayuha, who led officials to search the house. Authorities seized several items for further examination, including a mobile phone and clothing.
At the second location, in Soi Masjid Al-Ali, Tambon Tapulunu, rangers and police detained another suspect, Nialifun, 24, and seized a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and clothing for inspection.
At the third location, also in Tambon Paluru, officials detained a suspect identified as Anwa, 43.
The three suspects were taken to Sungai Padi Police Station for initial questioning before being transferred to the 46th Ranger Regiment in Tambon Kalu Wo Nua, Mueang Narathiwat district, for detention and further interrogation.
Officials said the three men were not among the four suspects for whom the Narathiwat Court had already issued arrest warrants.