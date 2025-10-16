Three suspects in Narathiwat gold robbery held

Police and rangers joined forces to search three locations in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district on Wednesday and detained three men suspected of involvement in the Sungai Kolok gold shop robbery and the attack on a paramilitary post.

The joint ranger-police task force in Narathiwat dispatched five operation units to search the three sites where suspects in the two incidents were believed to be hiding.

In the first incident, a group of insurgents attacked a paramilitary unit protecting Tambon Kiar in Narathiwat’s Sukhirin district on June 28.

In the second, about eight armed men stormed a gold shop in Sungai Kolok district and made off with gold ornaments weighing about 600 baht.