Three police, six civilians injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

Three policemen and six civilians were injured when insurgents detonated a homemade bomb apparently targeting police officers at a teashop in Narathiwat’s Yi Ngor district on Thursday morning.

Four villagers were seriously injured, while the police officers and two other villagers sustained minor injuries.

The Yi Ngor Police Station was alerted at 8.50am following the explosion at a teashop in Moo 1 village, Tambon Yi Ngor, Yi Ngor district.

Police said the insurgents had packed explosives into a half-sawn gas cylinder and hidden it inside a rubbish bin beside the teashop. The device was detonated remotely.