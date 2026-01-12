PM orders tighter security after PTT station attacks in Deep South

He added that he had called Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, chairman of PTT Public Company Limited, urging the company to be involved in finding ways to support the operators so they can continue running their businesses.

“We have to enable them to keep operating. If they say they will stop, it only gives the attackers what they want,” Anutin said, adding that insurers typically do not cover losses caused by terrorism.

Asked whether he could confirm the incidents were not acts of terrorism, Anutin said he could not: the attacks occurred across all three provinces and involved clearly defined targets.

He also said security officials were examining whether political factors could be linked to the violence, noting that several elements may overlap — including politics, hostile intent, and attempts to prevent peace from taking hold. He added that incidents have often occurred ahead of extensions to emergency measures, based on past patterns described by local officials.

Anutin said intelligence work needs a major overhaul, warning that it is unacceptable for authorities to claim they cannot identify the cause. He said this should prompt significant improvements in intelligence effectiveness.

With a national election approaching, he said security forces must maintain stability through the election period. He acknowledged the attacks happened during a transition period when personnel were being deployed for National Children’s Day activities, but stressed that the authorities cannot evade responsibility, given the area remains under an emergency decree and martial law applies in some districts.