Thai Army rejects Cambodia’s claim of attacks and occupation, follows agreement

The continued presence of forces is within the framework of the agreement and cannot be interpreted as "occupying civilian areas."

In response to Cambodia’s accusation that the Thai military is controlling civilian areas, Thailand firmly reiterated that this claim is not based on facts.

Thailand’s actions are in line with Article 2 of the Joint Statement of December 2025, which requires both parties to maintain their forces in the original areas, which does not constitute a violation of sovereignty or occupation.

Furthermore, Thailand remains committed to strictly adhering to international humanitarian law.