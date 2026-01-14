TMAC clears landmines in Trat, unexploded 120mm mortar found

The second operational team, also supporting the Trat Marine Task Force, operated in the area of Ban Cham Rak, Cham Rak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trat Province, clearing a safe area of 233 m².

The team discovered an unexploded ordnance (UXO), a 120mm mortar round, which had not detonated.

This mission highlights the Royal Thai Army Command and the Thailand Mine Action Centre’s dedication to eliminating the threat of landmines, aiming to restore safety and security to the local populations in the Thai-Cambodian border area.