TMAC clears landmines in Trat, unexploded 120mm mortar found

The Royal Thai Army Command, through the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) and the 2nd Humanitarian Mine Action Operations Unit, conducted a mine clearance and destruction operation in Trat Province on Wednesday (January 14).
The first operational team, supporting the Trat Marine Task Force, conducted operations in the area of Ban Tha Sen, Laem Klat Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trat Province, clearing a safe area of 648 m².
The second operational team, also supporting the Trat Marine Task Force, operated in the area of Ban Cham Rak, Cham Rak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trat Province, clearing a safe area of 233 m².
The team discovered an unexploded ordnance (UXO), a 120mm mortar round, which had not detonated.
This mission highlights the Royal Thai Army Command and the Thailand Mine Action Centre’s dedication to eliminating the threat of landmines, aiming to restore safety and security to the local populations in the Thai-Cambodian border area.