Hanoi to host Thailand Week 2026

Thailand Week 2026 will be held from January 22 to 25 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibitions, aiming to provide a dynamic platform for Thai enterprises and Vietnamese partners to explore business opportunities, expand networks and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

This year’s exhibition is expected to feature around 120 booths showcasing a wide range of Thai products across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, mother and baby products, health and beauty, pet care, jewellery and fashion, household goods and tourism services.