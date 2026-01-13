71 more Cambodians arrested by marines after crossing into Chanthaburi

The Royal Thai Navy said its marines in Chanthaburi have arrested 71 more Cambodians who allegedly crossed the border unlawfully at night in an attempt to seek work in Thailand.

Royal Thai Navy spokesman Rear Adm Parach Rattanachaiphan said the group — including women and children — was arrested near the border in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, by marines from the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, in cooperation with local and immigration police.

Parach said the arrests were made in the early hours of Tuesday after the group used natural terrain to cross the border on Monday night.