CIB charges "Tokyo Girl" and "ROV medium" with fraud, case sent to court

The incident details

The cheating occurred during the SEA Games 2025, where the Thai women's Arena of Valor team played against Vietnam on December 15, 2025, at Chulalongkorn University. During the semi-finals, Thai players were disqualified after the match was suspected of being tampered with, causing public outrage. The Thai Esports Association conducted an investigation and confirmed that match-fixing was involved. They then filed a complaint with the CIB.

How the cheating occurred

Naphat, a member of the Thai national esports team, was provided with a unique username (THA_NAPHA) to access the official game account for the competition. However, investigators found that Naphat shared both her username and password with Chaiyayo. It was discovered that Chaiyayo attempted to log in several times to play on Naphat’s behalf.

On the day of the match, Naphat swapped her phone, which had the Discord app installed, with the official competition phone. She allowed Chaiyayo to log into the game in advance, intending for him to play in the competition while sharing the screen. However, due to a technical issue, Naphat had to play the match herself. During the game, officials noticed she had switched screens, revealing an ongoing Discord conversation with Chaiyayo. The match was paused, and an investigation found the violation, leading to the disqualification of the Thai women's team.