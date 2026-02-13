CIB charges "Tokyo Girl" and "ROV medium" with fraud, case sent to court

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has officially charged “Tokyo Girl”, 29-year-old Naphat, and “ROV medium”, 23-year-old Chaiyayo, after they confessed to tampering with the SEA Games 2025 Arena of Valor (RoV) women’s team match. The case has now been forwarded to court for prosecution.
On February 13, 2026, Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, along with Pol Col Thanawat Hinyokkhin, Head of Division 5, Criminal Investigation Division (CID), held a press conference regarding the operation “Ghost Buster: Crackdown on the SEA Games Medium”. They revealed the charges against the two suspects, Naphat and Chaiyayo, for violating the Computer Crime Act related to accessing protected systems and disclosing private information.
The incident details
The cheating occurred during the SEA Games 2025, where the Thai women's Arena of Valor team played against Vietnam on December 15, 2025, at Chulalongkorn University. During the semi-finals, Thai players were disqualified after the match was suspected of being tampered with, causing public outrage. The Thai Esports Association conducted an investigation and confirmed that match-fixing was involved. They then filed a complaint with the CIB.
How the cheating occurred
Naphat, a member of the Thai national esports team, was provided with a unique username (THA_NAPHA) to access the official game account for the competition. However, investigators found that Naphat shared both her username and password with Chaiyayo. It was discovered that Chaiyayo attempted to log in several times to play on Naphat’s behalf.
On the day of the match, Naphat swapped her phone, which had the Discord app installed, with the official competition phone. She allowed Chaiyayo to log into the game in advance, intending for him to play in the competition while sharing the screen. However, due to a technical issue, Naphat had to play the match herself. During the game, officials noticed she had switched screens, revealing an ongoing Discord conversation with Chaiyayo. The match was paused, and an investigation found the violation, leading to the disqualification of the Thai women's team.
Evidence and charges
Police found crucial evidence during the investigation, including the phone used by Chaiyayo to log into the official game account and the IP address logs showing Chaiyayo’s access. The chat records between the suspects further confirmed the cheating scheme.
On February 5, 2026, the two suspects were officially charged. They both confessed to the crimes. On February 6, 2026, the case was forwarded to the Patumwan District Prosecutor for prosecution, and the court hearing is scheduled for March 17, 2026.