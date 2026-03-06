Roadmap for new Thai government takes shape

Parliament set to open in mid-March

Under the constitution, once the Election Commission has certified more than 95% of MPs, 475 out of 500, the first parliamentary session must be convened within 15 days.

Counting from March 4, parliament is expected to be opened by no later than March 19.

Sirote Patpan, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, said parliament is ready to receive members reporting in. It is not necessary for 95% of MPs to have formally reported before the opening session can be held, as long as there are enough members present for the constitutional procedures and opening ceremony.

It is expected that more than 300 MPs will have reported in during early March, which would be sufficient for the required process.

Attention turns to Speaker vote

After the opening of parliament, the first step will be the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and deputy speakers.

Under parliamentary rules, the oldest MP serves as temporary chair. In this term, that is Phairoj Lohsuntorn, a party-list MP for Pheu Thai, aged 89, and a 10-time MP.

The Speaker’s post is considered one of the most important political positions because it carries responsibility for controlling House proceedings and setting the agenda for legislation and motions.

As for the allocation of House posts, the expectation is that the Speaker will come from Bhumjaithai, the first deputy speaker will also be from Bhumjaithai, and the second deputy speaker will come from Pheu Thai.

The name most closely watched for the Speakership is Sophon Saram, a seven-time MP for Buri Ram, a former transport minister, and currently a deputy prime minister. He is regarded as being close to Newin Chidchob, a key figure behind the formation of the government.

Timeline for the new government

Based on the full process, the political timetable is expected to unfold as follows:

Mid-March: First parliamentary session and election of the House Speaker.

Late March to early April: Parliamentary meeting to vote for a new prime minister.

April: Formation of the new cabinet and submission of ministers’ names for qualification checks.

May: Government policy statement to parliament and the start of full administration.

Anutin says all problems must be addressed quickly

Meanwhile, on March 5 at the Election Commission Office, Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul led the party’s list MPs to receive their certificates of election.

Anutin said the government’s tasks at this stage are all important, especially the unrest in the Middle East, which could affect Thailand.

The government must therefore prepare measures to minimise the impact on Thai people as much as possible.

As for progress on the allocation of ministerial posts, Anutin said everything must proceed according to process and that clarity should be awaited at the appropriate time.

Politics enters government-formation mode

Thailand’s political landscape after the election is now moving into a crucial transitional phase. The formation of a new government under Bhumjaithai’s leadership will shape the country’s direction on the economy, investment and major policies over the next four years.

At the same time, the role of the House of Representatives, especially the Speaker, will be another key mechanism in maintaining government stability and managing relations between the government and the opposition.

All of this will help determine how far an “Anutin 2” administration can drive the country forward amid economic challenges and global geopolitical uncertainty.