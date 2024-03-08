UN Women’s Alia El-Yassir on her journey to empower women's rights
Although the general situation for women and girls in the Asia Pacific region, including Thailand, is better than before, there is still unfinished business as well as untold stories that must be addressed.
In an exclusive, The Nation interviewed Alia El-Yassir, the newly appointed UN Women’s director for Asia and the Pacific, who laid out her vision and mission to empower the rights and leadership of women and girls to build an inclusive world.