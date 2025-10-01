Vitai outlines vision as new Bank of Thailand governor, pledges economic stability and independence

Vitai Ratanakorn, upon taking office as the Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on October 1, stated on his first day that it is a great honour to serve in this role. He emphasised that the BOT’s core mission is to maintain macroeconomic stability, which is crucial for the country’s economic health, and reiterated the necessity for the central bank to remain independent from political pressures.

Vitai noted that Thailand’s economy currently faces short-term, long-term, and structural challenges, many of which require urgent attention, while structural issues also demand sustained focus.

He highlighted that the BOT is a key institution for safeguarding economic stability. Despite only just assuming office, he pledged to perform his duties to the best of his ability. Many tasks require collaboration with other agencies, and the BOT cannot act alone on major economic issues.