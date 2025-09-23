BOT to meet gold traders next week on ‘strong baht’ measures

Pawinee Chitmongkolsamur, Senior Director of the BOT’s Financial Markets Department, said the recent baht appreciation has been driven mainly by the weakening US dollar, which has fallen nearly 10% year-to-date on expectations of looser US monetary policy. This has strengthened regional currencies, with the baht outperforming peers.

Pawinee outlined three factors behind the baht’s stronger rise compared with neighbouring currencies:

A better-than-expected current account balance.

Rapid political stabilisation in Thailand.

A surge in global gold prices, up more than 40% this year.

“Thais tend to trade gold heavily. When prices rise, they sell to take profit. Gold shops then sell abroad, receive dollars and convert them into baht to pay customers. This cycle amplifies the baht’s volatility and strengthens it more than other currencies,” Pawinee explained.