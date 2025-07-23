The challenge ahead for Vitai Ratanakorn as new Governor of the Bank of Thailand

During his candidacy for the role, Vitai outlined his vision for the BOT, emphasising the need for the Bank of Thailand to maintain independence, but also to ensure that such independence does not lead to isolation. He stressed the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders, such as the Ministry of Finance, commercial banks, and economic agencies like the BOI to ensure sustainable economic recovery. Thus, his key challenge as BOT Governor will be to remain completely neutral while maintaining financial and economic stability.

One of Vitai's key achievements as GSB’s President was steering the bank towards becoming a "social bank", focused not on profit, but on creating a financial system that is accessible, fair, and addresses economic disparities, particularly for the marginalised. Despite this, the concept of a "social bank" may be difficult to apply at the BOT, given that the primary goal of commercial banks is to maximise returns for their shareholders.

Amid economic challenges and near crisis conditions, we agree that commercial banks should play a greater role in driving economic growth. We hope that the new BOT Governor can successfully balance this objective without jeopardising the long-term stability of the financial system. It’s undoubtedly a difficult task, but one that holds immense significance for the country’s future.