Lisa set for World Cup opening show as 2026 tournament kicks off

A new chapter in football history is about to begin as the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off in North America, with a record 104 matches to be played across 16 host cities.
This year’s tournament will mark another first, with opening ceremonies staged across the three host nations — the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Excitement is also building among Thai fans as LISA, Lalisa Manobal, the Thai global superstar, is set to perform live alongside leading international artists in Los Angeles, including in the special World Cup project single “Goals”.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the three opening ceremonies were created under the direction of Marco Balich, a renowned creative director, under the concept of football connecting people beyond borders.
The ceremonies are expected to draw more than 200,000 spectators in stadiums, with hundreds of millions more watching around the world. Each ceremony will begin 90 minutes before the host nation’s opening match.
The tournament will run from Thursday, June 11, until the final on Sunday, July 19, in New York.
Mexico City — June 11, local time
Mexico will make history as a three-time World Cup host at Mexico City Stadium, also known as Estadio Azteca.
The opening show, lasting 16 minutes and 30 seconds, will highlight the traditional Mexican paper-cutting art of papel picado. It will feature leading Latin and international artists, led by Shakira and Burna Boy with the song “Dai Dai”.
Other performers will include J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Maná and Tyla.
The Mexican government has declared a public holiday in the capital to support the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.
Toronto — June 12, local time
Canada will host the men’s World Cup finals for the first time, with its opening ceremony taking place at Toronto Stadium.
The 13-minute show will be held under the theme “Cultural Mosaic”, reflecting Canada’s ethnic and cultural diversity.
Top artists in the line-up include Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Nora Fatehi and William Prince.
The ceremony will take place before Canada’s historic opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Los Angeles — June 12, local time
The spotlight for Thai and global fans will fall on Los Angeles Stadium in the United States, where the show will feature a futuristic visual concept built around a super shiny, glowing cup.
One of the highlights will be the appearance of LISA, Lalisa Manobal, the first Thai artist announced by FIFA among the headliners for the opening celebrations.
She is set to perform as part of the Los Angeles line-up alongside global stars including Katy Perry, Anitta, Future, Rema and Tyla, ahead of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay.
Friday, June 12, 2026
12.00am — Mexico City opening ceremony
2.00am — Opening match: Mexico v South Africa
Late Friday night, June 12, 2026
12.30am — Toronto opening ceremony
2.00am — Opening match: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Saturday, June 13, 2026
6.30am — Los Angeles opening ceremony, featuring Lisa
8.00am — Opening match: United States v Paraguay