Lisa set for World Cup opening show as 2026 tournament kicks off

A new chapter in football history is about to begin as the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off in North America, with a record 104 matches to be played across 16 host cities.

This year’s tournament will mark another first, with opening ceremonies staged across the three host nations — the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Excitement is also building among Thai fans as LISA, Lalisa Manobal, the Thai global superstar, is set to perform live alongside leading international artists in Los Angeles, including in the special World Cup project single “Goals”.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the three opening ceremonies were created under the direction of Marco Balich, a renowned creative director, under the concept of football connecting people beyond borders.

The ceremonies are expected to draw more than 200,000 spectators in stadiums, with hundreds of millions more watching around the world. Each ceremony will begin 90 minutes before the host nation’s opening match.

The tournament will run from Thursday, June 11, until the final on Sunday, July 19, in New York.