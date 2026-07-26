Poll finds most older respondents say Thai welfare is inadequate

In a separate question on priorities for developing the welfare system, 66.13% favoured greater financial support, with payments adjusted appropriately according to age.

They also placed importance on reliable medical care and a systematic long-term care system. These measures ranked above employment promotion and assistance with general living costs.

Experts call for welfare tailored to different needs

Dr Pornpan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, said an effective welfare system for older people should cover income, healthcare, housing and employment.

She argued that preparations for an ageing society must recognise that older people have different circumstances and needs. The system should provide equal access to entitlements and allow people to live with dignity.

Pornpan also cautioned against treating welfare as a short-term election promise that placed additional burdens on the public without delivering meaningful assistance.

Assistant Professor Sirima Boonmalert, a lecturer at Suan Dusit University’s School of Law and Politics, said the findings showed that older people remained dissatisfied with the level of state support and the difficulty of obtaining government services.

She noted that access barriers were a central concern, particularly for those unable to travel easily to government offices. Local assistance, home-based services and clearer communication would help ensure that eligible people were not excluded.

The low level of confidence recorded in the survey showed that Thailand needed substantive reform of welfare for older people as the country’s ageing population continued to expand, she added.