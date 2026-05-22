Chao Phraya Express Boat fares to rise by 1 baht from May 25

Commuters using Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river boat services will face higher fares from May 25 after Chao Phraya Express Boat announced a 1-baht increase across all passenger boat services.

The operator said the adjustment was necessary following a continued rise in diesel prices, which recently reached 41.49 baht per litre.

Navy Captain Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of the company, said the fare increase would apply to all boat categories operating along the Pak Kret–Wat Ratchasingkorn route on the Chao Phraya River.

According to the company, the new fares are intended to reflect rising operational costs linked to higher fuel prices.