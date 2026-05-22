Chao Phraya Express Boat fares to rise by 1 baht from May 25

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026
Chao Phraya Express Boat fares to rise by 1 baht from May 25

Chao Phraya Express Boat will raise fares by 1 baht on all routes from May 25 after diesel prices climbed above 41 baht per litre

Commuters using Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river boat services will face higher fares from May 25 after Chao Phraya Express Boat announced a 1-baht increase across all passenger boat services.

The operator said the adjustment was necessary following a continued rise in diesel prices, which recently reached 41.49 baht per litre.

Navy Captain Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of the company, said the fare increase would apply to all boat categories operating along the Pak Kret–Wat Ratchasingkorn route on the Chao Phraya River.

According to the company, the new fares are intended to reflect rising operational costs linked to higher fuel prices.

New Chao Phraya boat fares from May 25

Under the revised pricing structure, fares for each service will increase by 1 baht as follows:

Orange flag boats, operating between Nonthaburi and Wat Ratchasingkorn, will increase from 18 baht to 19 baht for the full route.

  • Yellow flag boats, running between Nonthaburi and Sathorn, will rise from 23 baht to 24 baht.
  • Green-yellow flag boats on the Pak Kret–Nonthaburi route will increase from 16 baht to 17 baht.
  • Green-yellow services between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will rise from 23 baht to 24 baht.
  • Green-yellow services operating from Pak Kret to Sathorn will increase from 35 baht to 36 baht.
  • Air-conditioned red flag boats between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will rise from 32 baht to 33 baht.

The company said it would review fares again if diesel prices decline in the future, adding that any reduction in fuel costs could lead to lower ticket prices in line with energy price movements.

Passengers advised to check official updates

Regular passengers can follow service updates, timetables and route information through the company’s official communication channels, including the Facebook page “Chao Phraya Express Boat – เรือด่วนเจ้าพระยา” and its Line official account, @cpxcare.

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