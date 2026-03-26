Saen Saeb boat fares to rise by 2 baht from March 30 as diesel hits 38.94 baht/litre

Chaowalit Methayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport (2002) Ltd, the operator of passenger boats on the Saen Saeb Canal, said the company has been hit directly by higher fuel costs after oil prices rose on March 26, 2026. He noted that diesel B7 jumped by 6 baht per litre in a single move, taking the retail price to 38.94 baht per litre, significantly increasing operating costs for canal services.

As a result, Family Transport issued a notice announcing a new fare structure, raising fares from 11-21 baht to 13-23 baht depending on distance—an increase of 2 baht per distance band—to keep the business afloat. The new fares will take effect from March 30, 2026.

Chaowalit said the fare adjustment is based on the fare table linked to a diesel cost range of 33.01-35.00 baht per litre, even though the current diesel price has already climbed to nearly 39 baht per litre. He said the decision is intended as an initial step to ease the impact on passengers, before the situation is reviewed again.