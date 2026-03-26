Interior Ministry orders nationwide petrol-station checks, daily stock reports to deter fuel hoarding

The Provincial Administration Department under the Ministry of Interior has issued instructions to provincial governors nationwide—along with district chiefs and local leaders including subdistrict heads and village headmen—to inspect petrol stations across Thailand and submit daily reports on fuel stock levels. The move is intended to prevent traders from secretly hoarding fuel and forcing the public to shoulder the burden.

Krissada Boonrat, director-general of the Provincial Administration Department, sent an “most urgent” letter to all provincial governors, referring to an earlier most-urgent fax from the department dated March 20, 2026, requesting governors to instruct district chiefs to survey data on petrol stations in their areas of responsibility and report to the department—beginning with the first report on March 21, 2026 and continuing until further notice.

To ensure timely measures can be set in response to fuel conditions at petrol stations, the letter instructs provincial permanent secretaries to direct district chiefs to coordinate with subdistrict heads, village headmen and related officials to take part in surveys, facilitate inspections, and support the collection of data on remaining fuel volumes at petrol stations—aimed at preventing fuel hoarding in local areas.