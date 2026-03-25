Energy regulator weighs 3 options for May-August electricity bills

For the May-August 2026 period, the ERC has outlined three cases:

Case 1: Full formula calculation, including full repayment of EGAT’s accumulated costs

Under this option, the retail Ft would be set at 80.60 satang per unit. This would reflect a projected fuel cost increase of 29.66 satang per unit for May-August 2026, plus 50.94 satang per unit to repay EGAT’s accumulated cost burden of Bt35.928 billion in full.

Under this approach, EGAT would recover all the fuel and power purchase costs it had absorbed on behalf of the public during the previous energy crisis by April 2026, allowing it to repay loans taken out to support liquidity and restore its financial position more quickly. Combined with the base tariff of Bt3.78 per unit, the average electricity rate, excluding VAT, would rise to Bt4.59 per unit.

That would represent an 18% increase from the current rate of Bt3.88 per unit. The ERC noted that this estimate does not yet include the projected third instalment of AFGas adjustments for May-August 2026, worth Bt2.58 billion, or about 3.66 satang per unit.

Case 2: Regular FAC cost only, based on EGAT’s proposal



Under this case, the retail Ft would be 29.66 satang per unit, reflecting only the projected cost trend for May-August 2026. EGAT would continue to absorb the entire outstanding accumulated cost burden of Bt35.928 billion, equivalent to 50.94 satang per unit, on behalf of consumers.

Added to the base tariff of Bt3.78 per unit, this would bring the average electricity rate, excluding VAT, to Bt4.08 per unit. That would mark a 5% increase from the current rate of Bt3.88 per unit.

Case 3: Regular FAC cost plus use of clawback funds to ease the burden on consumers

Under the third option, the retail Ft would be 16.23 satang per unit. This would still reflect the projected fuel cost trend of 29.66 satang per unit for the period, but the ERC would also deploy all available clawback funds, amounting to about Bt9.472 billion, or 13.43 satang per unit, to help reduce the burden on consumers during the global energy crisis linked to unrest in the Middle East.

In this scenario, EGAT would still continue to carry the accumulated cost burden of Bt35.928 billion, equivalent to 50.94 satang per unit, on behalf of the public. Combined with the base tariff of Bt3.78 per unit, the average electricity rate, excluding VAT, would rise to Bt3.95 per unit.

That would represent a 2% increase from the current rate of Bt3.88 per unit.

The ERC said the three options are intended to reflect the real cost of electricity generation while giving stakeholders and consumers a chance to weigh in on how much of the burden should be passed on immediately and how much should continue to be carried by state agencies.