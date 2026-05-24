Thailand to quarantine DRC arrivals even without symptoms

Thailand will require travellers from or through the Democratic Republic of the Congo to enter quarantine for at least 21 days, even if they show no symptoms of illness, under tougher Ebola prevention measures agreed by a technical committee advising the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the DDC, said the World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

He said no vaccine or officially approved treatment is currently available for the strain, while the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is showing signs of worsening. As a result, several countries have tightened surveillance of travellers from high-risk areas.

Thailand has also increased screening for travellers arriving from Ebola-affected zones.