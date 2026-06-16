Energy Ministry to review household and data centre power tariffs

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan has outlined plans to reform Thailand’s electricity tariff structure, saying the ministry’s main goal is to ensure that people can access power at fair prices that reflect actual costs.

He said the ministry is awaiting feedback from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), as any electricity tariff adjustment would affect both the public and the state electricity authorities.

Akanat said the government intends to lower electricity costs for the public in the future. The current household tariff structure, under which homes using more electricity pay at a higher rate, may be reviewed.

He said electricity prices involve several connected issues that the government must address. These include unfair power purchase contracts that place the state at a disadvantage, such as adder-based electricity sales, which need to be changed.

System losses, including those in transmission and distribution networks, as well as public lighting costs that are added to the base tariff and passed on to people’s electricity bills, must also be reorganised and managed more efficiently, he said.