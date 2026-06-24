PEA confirms Thailand public lighting costs as government reviews fix

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has confirmed that street lighting and other public lighting costs are included in the public’s electricity bills under the existing tariff structure, as the government examines how the charge is handled.

PEA Governor Mongkol Treekijjanon said the issue raised by Energy Minister Akanat Promphan was true.

He said the PEA and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) were operational agencies responsible for implementing the electricity tariff structure already set by the relevant authorities.

Mongkol said decisions on the tariff structure and related authority rested with the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).