Thailand keeps higher-use household power rates steady amid review

Thailand will keep existing electricity rates for households using 400 units or more, avoiding the progressive tariff increase that had raised public concern, Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said.

Akanat said the government would review the plan to raise charges for users above 400 units, with the focus shifting to reducing structural power costs instead.

The aim is to avoid placing an additional burden on households with several residents or those using more electricity during the hot season.

His remarks came after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) acknowledged the results of a public consultation on a proposal to revise progressive residential electricity rates.

The consultation, conducted by the Office of the ERC, followed a National Energy Policy Council resolution involving the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and closed on June 5.

At its 24/2026 meeting, also the commission’s 1,014th meeting, on June 17, the ERC assigned the Office of the ERC to submit the consultation results from the public and stakeholders to the Energy Minister.