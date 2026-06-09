ERC says new 3-baht electricity tariff will not begin in June

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has clarified that the new electricity tariff of 3 baht per unit has not yet been announced for use in the June 2026 billing cycle.

The clarification follows reports that the government would begin applying a measure to cap electricity charges at no more than 3 baht per unit for the first 200 units used by residential electricity customers in the June 2026 billing cycle.

The issue has attracted strong public interest, as electricity bills are a major cost of living for households.

However, the key question is whether the state will actually start using the new tariff structure in June 2026.

A source at the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission confirmed that the measure would not begin in the June billing cycle. The process is currently at the stage of gathering public feedback, which was completed on June 5, 2026, before being submitted to the ERC board for consideration of supporting and opposing views.

After that, the ERC board will consider the matter carefully to determine the most appropriate direction for electricity tariffs before submitting the proposal to the government, or the policy side, so that all parties have a shared understanding.