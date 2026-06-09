ERC says new 3-baht electricity tariff will not begin in June

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has clarified that the new electricity tariff of 3 baht per unit has not yet been announced for use in the June 2026 billing cycle.
The clarification follows reports that the government would begin applying a measure to cap electricity charges at no more than 3 baht per unit for the first 200 units used by residential electricity customers in the June 2026 billing cycle.
The issue has attracted strong public interest, as electricity bills are a major cost of living for households.
However, the key question is whether the state will actually start using the new tariff structure in June 2026.
A source at the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission confirmed that the measure would not begin in the June billing cycle. The process is currently at the stage of gathering public feedback, which was completed on June 5, 2026, before being submitted to the ERC board for consideration of supporting and opposing views.
After that, the ERC board will consider the matter carefully to determine the most appropriate direction for electricity tariffs before submitting the proposal to the government, or the policy side, so that all parties have a shared understanding.
The public consultation produced both supporting and opposing views, as well as suggestions that differed from the four approaches initially proposed by the ERC. The commission is now compiling the information for the ERC board to consider.
However, the source said it is not yet possible to clearly say when the new electricity tariff structure will be officially introduced, as the comments submitted include a wide range of proposals. The information may need to be reviewed in detail and with caution before being proposed to the government.
If all procedures proceed smoothly, the new tariff could be applied from the July electricity billing cycle. However, the ERC does not want to specify a clear announcement date at this stage, as it wants to weigh all information thoroughly first.
The four case studies involve different electricity energy rates for each usage block.
Under case studies 1 and 2, the electricity rate for residential users consuming 400 units or more per month would be set higher than the current level.
Under case studies 3 and 4, the electricity rate for residential users consuming 200 units or more per month would be set higher than the current level.