Local exam fraud exposed in Thailand over alleged answer sheet tampering

Thai authorities are investigating a major corruption network linked to local government recruitment exams, where answer sheets were allegedly altered from incorrect to correct responses.
The case involves the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division, following complaints from exam candidates about irregularities in the selection process.
The recruitment exercise involved more than 400,000 applicants competing for around 6,000 positions.
Investigators say around 9,000 individuals may have paid into the scheme, with bribes ranging from 300,000 to 900,000 baht per person.
Total estimated damage is believed to exceed 4 billion baht.
Authorities allege the network used a structured process where exam papers were copied, compared with answer keys, and then marked using red ink before being digitally edited to adjust scores above the passing threshold.
The revised results were then re-entered into the system.
Investigators traced the operation to a house in Nonthaburi province allegedly operating as a company used for processing examination documents.
Officials detained 10 suspects at the site, including individuals believed to be involved in coordinating and handling exam papers and data transfers.
A key figure identified as “Pichit” is believed to have acted as a main organiser, coordinating payments and document flows through intermediaries, including a suspect referred to as “Mr S.”
Another key suspect remains at large and is believed to have collected candidate data and transported it via flash drive to the processing site.
Investigators say original exam papers are stored in a government warehouse for up to two years before destruction, creating potential limitations for retrospective audits.
Police are preparing charges under Sections 209–210 of the Thai Criminal Code (criminal association and organised crime), while additional legal action is being considered for document leakage under Section 322 of the Criminal Code.
The Department of Local Administration has also filed a complaint regarding the alleged disclosure of sealed examination documents.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, with further expansion of the case expected.