Local exam fraud exposed in Thailand over alleged answer sheet tampering

Nonthaburi operation base and suspects detained

Investigators traced the operation to a house in Nonthaburi province allegedly operating as a company used for processing examination documents.

Officials detained 10 suspects at the site, including individuals believed to be involved in coordinating and handling exam papers and data transfers.

A key figure identified as “Pichit” is believed to have acted as a main organiser, coordinating payments and document flows through intermediaries, including a suspect referred to as “Mr S.”

Missing suspect, legal action and ongoing probe

Another key suspect remains at large and is believed to have collected candidate data and transported it via flash drive to the processing site.

Investigators say original exam papers are stored in a government warehouse for up to two years before destruction, creating potential limitations for retrospective audits.

Police are preparing charges under Sections 209–210 of the Thai Criminal Code (criminal association and organised crime), while additional legal action is being considered for document leakage under Section 322 of the Criminal Code.

The Department of Local Administration has also filed a complaint regarding the alleged disclosure of sealed examination documents.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, with further expansion of the case expected.

Komchadluek