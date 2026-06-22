Thai DTAM tightens penalties for cannabis shop rule breaches

Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) said on June 22, 2026, it had issued tougher enforcement guidelines for cannabis businesses that breach the Public Health Ministry’s 2025 rules on cannabis as a controlled herb, with licence suspensions of 30 to 90 days and possible revocation for repeat offences.

Dr Thewan Thanirat, deputy director-general of the DTAM, said the guidelines apply to licence holders involved in research, exports, sales or commercial processing of controlled herbs.

He said they were drawn up so enforcement officers and operators across the sector would follow the same standards.

Under the guidelines, a 30-day suspension can be imposed if an operator fails to keep required business reports at the premises, keeps incomplete reports or fails to submit them to the registrar.

The same penalty also applies to sales or exports of controlled herbs that do not meet good cultivation and harvesting standards, known as GACP, or an equivalent or higher standard.