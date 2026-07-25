WHO Urges Global Action as Drowning Claims 300,000 Lives Annually

Marked on 25 July, World Drowning Prevention Day highlights global strategies to combat a silent crisis claiming over 83,000 lives yearly in South-East Asia.

Over 300,000 people die from drowning globally each year, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the tragedy remains a leading cause of death among children and adolescents, particularly in South-East Asia.

Marking World Drowning Prevention Day on Saturday, 25 July 2026, under the theme "Unite to Turn the Tide," Dr Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge of WHO South-East Asia, called for urgent multisectoral collaboration to end preventable water-related deaths.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region alone—comprising 10 member states, including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—approximately 83,000 people drown annually.