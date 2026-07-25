WHO Urges Global Action as Drowning Claims 300,000 Lives Annually

Marked on 25 July, World Drowning Prevention Day highlights global strategies to combat a silent crisis claiming over 83,000 lives yearly in South-East Asia.
Over 300,000 people die from drowning globally each year, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the tragedy remains a leading cause of death among children and adolescents, particularly in South-East Asia.
Marking World Drowning Prevention Day on Saturday, 25 July 2026, under the theme "Unite to Turn the Tide," Dr Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge of WHO South-East Asia, called for urgent multisectoral collaboration to end preventable water-related deaths.
In the WHO South-East Asia Region alone—comprising 10 member states, including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—approximately 83,000 people drown annually.
"For families across the region, particularly those living near rivers, ponds, lakes, coastal areas, and flood-prone communities, the risk is a daily reality and not a distant statistic," Dr Boehme said in an official statement. "Drowning prevention is not the responsibility of one ministry, one profession, or one community. It requires all of us."
Despite the high death toll, global drowning rates have declined by 38 per cent since 2000, while rates in South-East Asia have dropped by nearly half. Dr Boehme highlighted successful regional initiatives, including Bangladesh’s survival swimming classes; Sri Lanka’s Saryuru weather-alert system—which cut storm-related coastal deaths by 70 per cent in four years; and Thailand’s nationwide Merit Maker child safety initiative.
To accelerate global efforts, the WHO has launched PROTECT, a technical guide for policymakers designed to help achieve the Global Strategy for Drowning Prevention target of reducing drowning deaths by 35 per cent by 2035.
The framework focuses on strengthening physical infrastructure, emergency rescue capacity, transport safety, swimming education, and flood preparedness.
In Thailand, where an average of 3,748 people drowned annually between 2016 and 2025 (roughly ten people per day), the government reaffirmed its commitment to the WHO’s 2035 targets.
Ploytalay Laksameesangchan, deputy government spokesperson for the Thai Prime Minister’s Office, stated on Saturday that Thailand aims to cap annual drowning fatalities at no more than 2,095 by 2035.
While Thailand has successfully halved child drowning deaths—earning international recognition as a WHO case study—officials warned that elderly citizens (aged 60 and above) now represent the highest risk demographic, with a mortality rate of 8.2 per 100,000 people.
Aligning with WHO guidelines, Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has directed provincial governors across the country to launch community safety drives and light up major public landmarks in blue between 19:00 and 19:30 on 25 July to raise public awareness under the campaign hashtags #WDPD2026 and #WDPD2026THAILAND.