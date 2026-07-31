Hlun Solo’s promise to Afghan student resurfaces

An old video showing the late Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo promising to support an Afghan student’s university education has been widely shared online following news of his death.
The footage was recorded during Hlun’s journey through Afghanistan, where he met a teenager named Nasatala who hoped to become a doctor.
Nasatala, who had learnt English at a state school, offered to guide Hlun around a bird market before taking him to his family’s home in a remote hillside area.
Although the family had limited means and lived simply, they prepared water for Hlun to wash his hands and served him snacks and tea. They also declined the money and gifts he offered them.
During the visit, Hlun learnt that Nasatala wanted to attend university and study medicine but that his family might be unable to afford the tuition fees.
Impressed by the teenager’s determination, Hlun promised to help if Nasatala secured a university place but lacked the money to continue his studies.
“Work as hard as you can over the next three years. If you get into university but cannot afford the tuition fees, contact me. I am ready to help,” Hlun told him.
“If you have knowledge, money will not be a problem.”
The remarks were shared again after Hlun’s death was reported, prompting followers to recall the commitment he had made to the Afghan student.
The video does not indicate whether Nasatala later entered university or whether he was aware of Hlun’s death.
The footage records an encounter between two people from different countries and the promise Hlun made after learning that financial hardship could prevent the teenager from pursuing his education.