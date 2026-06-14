Thailand urged to close trade loopholes as US tariff talks intensify

Thailand is urged to close legal loopholes and revise its import strategies as the country seeks to secure a lower tariff rate under Section 301 in negotiations with the United States.

Along with 46 countries, including China, Thailand would face a higher tariff rate of 12.5%, while another 14 economies, including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan, would be subject to a lower tariff rate of 10%.

Professor Pavida Pananond of Thammasat Business School pointed out that the United States is targeting economies that serve as "connectors" for China, making it critical for Thailand to close legal loopholes related to transshipment amid growing geo-economic complexities.

“Thailand should close the loophole on trans-shipment in terms of the local content that goes into production in Thailand, which would be very important. And I also think that this should be a key moment for Thailand to look at our industrial policy,” she said.

Excess capacity in the automotive sector, coupled with large imports of electric vehicles, has raised concerns in the eyes of the US, according to Pavida, who added that domestic industries are also being affected.

“Thailand allows more imports of EVs from China, but domestic demand is low. So the US suspects that we are using the policy to create more capacity for exports. We also allow more imports of Chinese auto parts. That certainly hurts the existing capacity of domestic car companies, which are mainly in the Japanese internal combustion engine automotive sector,” she said.