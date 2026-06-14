Thailand lists 10 jobs foreigners cannot do despite work permits

Severe penalties: “arrest, fines and deportation”

The Ministry of Labour has made clear that, if officials find foreign workers violating the rules by secretly working in these reserved occupations, they will face legal penalties without exception, whether the work is their main job or a side occupation.

Penalties for offenders

Foreign workers: liable to a fine of THB5,000–50,000 and deportation from Thailand, as well as being barred from applying for a work permit for two years from the date the penalty is imposed.

Employers who allow foreign nationals to work beyond their permitted rights are liable to a fine of THB10,000–100,000 for each foreign worker employed.

For a repeated offence, they face imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of THB50,000–200,000, or both, and are barred from employing foreign workers for three years.

Employers and business operators should therefore check that the type of work stated in an employee’s work permit matches the actual duties performed, in order to prevent prosecution and the loss of legal work rights in Thailand.