Japan Has Tough Road Ahead to Achieve 60-M.-Visitor Goal

Worsening Tokyo-Beijing relations in the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's "Taiwan contingency" remarks and overtourism are particularly clouding the outlook for the domestic tourism industry, which relies heavily on travellers from abroad.

In its harsh reaction to Takaichi's hawkish parliamentary remarks, the Chinese government is curbing travel to Japan chiefly from mainland China.

According to Kansai Airports, the operator of Kansai International Airport and other airports in the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, the number of passengers on flights to and from China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, last month tumbled about 40 per cent from a year earlier. Against this background, tax-free sales to Chinese tourists dropped as much at department store operator Takashimaya Co.'s outlet in the city of Osaka.