Abe assassin Yamagami sentenced to life in prison

A Japanese court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, to life imprisonment for the 2022 assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The ruling, delivered on Jan 21, has again drawn national attention to the Unification Church’s solicitation of donations and its connections with politics in Japan.
The decision followed prosecutors’ request for a life sentence. Yamagami admitted that he killed Abe using a homemade gun while Abe was delivering a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan. Prosecutors described the act as an unprecedented crime in Japan’s post-war history.
At the Nara District Court, where proceedings were held under Japan’s lay judges system, the defence argued that Yamagami should not receive more than 20 years in prison, saying he was a victim harmed by a religious group and that distressing circumstances in his upbringing formed the motive behind the killing.
Yamagami told the court he harboured deep resentment towards the Unification Church—also known as the “Moonies”—after his family suffered severe financial damage because his mother made substantial donations to the group. He said the total reached 100 million yen (about $633,000). He also claimed he believed Abe played a major role in enabling the group to become involved in Japanese politics.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, remained highly influential even after stepping down in 2020. His death shocked Japan, where gun violence is rare, and triggered broader debate over the church’s practices and its ties to politicians, particularly within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
The trial attracted intense public interest. Kyodo reported that 685 people queued on the morning of the hearing to enter a lottery for just 31 public seats in the courtroom.
In the wake of the case, the Japanese government began investigations into donation practices that had allegedly caused serious harm to members, and scrutiny intensified over political connections, including reports that some LDP lawmakers received support during election campaigns. Reports have also described a government crackdown that led to steps affecting the group’s tax-exempt status, amid wider moves to curb exploitative donations.