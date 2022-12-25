Suspect in Abe murder judged mentally competent to be indicted

Yamagami, a 42-year-old jobless man, was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of murder and has been under psychiatric evaluation. The prosecutors made their judgment based on the evaluation results.

The period during which he may be detained in relation to the evaluation expires on Jan. 10. The prosecutor's office aims to indict him by Jan. 13, when the period for detaining him over the murder charge expires.

Yamagami shot Abe, who was delivering an election campaign speech on a street near Yamato-Saidaiji Station on the Kintetsu Line in the city, around 11:30 a.m. on July 8, according to the police. He was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.

On July 10, the charge against him was revised to murder and he was sent to the prosecutor's office.

During questioning after the arrest, Yamagami testified that he held grudge against the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, commonly known as the Unification Church, as his mother has been a follower of the religious organization and she donated large amounts of money to it.