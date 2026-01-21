Takaichi dissolves Japan’s Lower House, calls Feb 8 election

Foreign media reports that, in Japan’s political history long dominated by men, Sanae Takaichi’s rise as the country’s first female prime minister in October 2025, three months ago, was seen as a decisive shattering of the “glass ceiling”.

But only months after taking the helm, Takaichi has made a move that analysts describe as a “bold calculation” to secure her long-term hold on power, amid a continuing crisis of confidence that has been eroding support for the ruling party.

Takaichi held a press conference on Monday to announce the dissolution of the House of Representatives on January 23, to prepare for a general election on February 8, 2026.

In a firm tone, she said: “I am staking my future as prime minister on this election,” stressing that she wanted the public to decide whether she should be trusted to continue running the country.