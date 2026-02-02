Bangkok reports strong turnout in advance voting, with largely positive feedback

Narong said all out-of-constituency advance ballot envelopes from Bangkok had been handed over to Thailand Post for delivery to voters’ home constituencies, ahead of the vote count on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at central counting stations in each constituency alongside the general election.

The BMA has also been monitoring feedback on social media and found most comments were positive—particularly on convenience, orderly arrangements and staff attentiveness. However, there were suggestions regarding travel and traffic conditions in some areas. Narong said the BMA welcomed all feedback and would use it to improve operations for election day on 8 February.

He invited eligible voters to cast their ballots for Members of the House of Representatives and take part in the referendum on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 08.00 to 17.00, at their designated polling stations.