Bangkok reports strong turnout in advance voting, with largely positive feedback

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2026

Bangkok’s city hall says advance voting on February 1 ran smoothly across 50 polling sites, with turnout at 87.60% for out-of-constituency voters and 96.47% for in-constituency voters ahead of the February 8 election.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Narong Ruangsri said Bangkok’s advance voting on February 1 was conducted smoothly across 50 polling locations, with officials able to manage operations and assist voters effectively.

For out-of-constituency advance voting, 845,853 people registered and 740,966 cast ballots—an 87.60% turnout. For in-constituency advance voting, 2,747 registered and 2,650 voted—representing 96.47%. Narong said the figures reflected strong public engagement and democratic participation in Bangkok.

Highest turnout rates (out-of-constituency advance voting)

  1. Nong Khaem District Office: 10,953 of 11,893 (92.10%)
  2. Samphanthawong District Office: 2,106 of 2,305 (91.37%)
  3. Phra Nakhon District Office: 5,188 of 5,717 (90.75%)
  4. Siam Technology College, Bangkok Yai: 8,017 of 8,835 (90.74%)
  5. Ratchathewi District Office: 20,268 of 22,403 (90.47%)

Highest number of voters (out-of-constituency advance voting)

  1. Tawanna Bangkapi Project, Bangkapi: 50,184 of 58,665 (85.54%)
  2. Chandrakasem Rajabhat University, Chatuchak: 45,619 of 51,826 (88.02%)
  3. Lat Krabang District Office: 32,798 of 38,548 (85.08%)
  4. Huai Khwang District Office: 28,525 of 32,462 (87.87%)
  5. Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japan), Din Daeng: 25,753 of 29,090 (88.53%)

Narong said all out-of-constituency advance ballot envelopes from Bangkok had been handed over to Thailand Post for delivery to voters’ home constituencies, ahead of the vote count on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at central counting stations in each constituency alongside the general election.

The BMA has also been monitoring feedback on social media and found most comments were positive—particularly on convenience, orderly arrangements and staff attentiveness. However, there were suggestions regarding travel and traffic conditions in some areas. Narong said the BMA welcomed all feedback and would use it to improve operations for election day on 8 February.

He invited eligible voters to cast their ballots for Members of the House of Representatives and take part in the referendum on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 08.00 to 17.00, at their designated polling stations.

