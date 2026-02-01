EC warns against vote-buying, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison

As for vote sellers, Section 101 of the Organic Act prohibits voters from accepting or agreeing to accept money, assets, or any other benefits, either for themselves or others, in exchange for casting a vote or abstaining from voting.

Violations result in imprisonment for one to five years, a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both, along with the revocation of voting rights for 10 years.

If the violator is the person accepting or agreeing to receive money, assets, or other benefits, they may avoid punishment if they report the act to the EC or an EC-appointed official before their arrest. In such cases, they will not face penalties or disqualification from voting (Section 164).

The EC calls for cooperation from voters, candidates, and political parties to ensure that elections are conducted honestly, fairly, and in accordance with the law.