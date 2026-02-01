EC warns against vote-buying, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a warning to voters, election candidates, and political parties to refrain from engaging in vote-buying, a practice that violates electoral law and carries severe criminal penalties.
In the case of vote buyers, the Organic Act on the Election of Members of Parliament BE 2561 (2018) and its amendments, Section 73, states that no candidate or individual shall engage in any act to influence voters to cast their ballots for themselves, another candidate, or the list of any political party, or to abstain from voting for any candidate or political party, or to encourage voters to not vote for any Member of Parliament, using any of the following methods:
Violations of these rules carry a penalty of imprisonment from one to 10 years, a fine ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both. Additionally, courts can revoke the voting rights of those convicted for up to 20 years.
In cases where a person is convicted, the court may award a reward of up to half of the fine to the individual who reported the offence (Sections 158 and 159).
As for vote sellers, Section 101 of the Organic Act prohibits voters from accepting or agreeing to accept money, assets, or any other benefits, either for themselves or others, in exchange for casting a vote or abstaining from voting.
Violations result in imprisonment for one to five years, a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both, along with the revocation of voting rights for 10 years.
If the violator is the person accepting or agreeing to receive money, assets, or other benefits, they may avoid punishment if they report the act to the EC or an EC-appointed official before their arrest. In such cases, they will not face penalties or disqualification from voting (Section 164).
The EC calls for cooperation from voters, candidates, and political parties to ensure that elections are conducted honestly, fairly, and in accordance with the law.