PM: Cambodia Border Tensions Resolved, Not Related to Election Campaign

Prime Minister acknowledges reports of border unrest but clarifies the situation has been resolved, stating there was no ongoing gunfire. Emphasizes that frontline commanders have the authority to negotiate. Warns against frequent incidents, and stresses it’s not related to election campaigning. Reaffirms the strength of the Thai military.

At 1:00 PM on January 31, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, addressed the media regarding the incident where Cambodian soldiers fired M79 grenades towards Thailand’s border.

He confirmed that he had received the report and stated that the situation was consistent with the information previously released by the military.

According to the Army Chief of Staff’s report, which was shared earlier today, there was no cause for concern.

The light seen at the border was simply from the fairway lighting that we had placed along the patrol routes.

He humorously remarked, “There’s plenty of space to walk, but they chose to walk here.”