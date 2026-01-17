Thailand ramps up Mpox monitoring, especially in key tourist areas

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) said it is closely monitoring Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), with surveillance showing that most patients have risk histories involving close contact, particularly sexual contact with unfamiliar partners.

Thailand has recorded Mpox cases since 2022, with around 1,000 cumulative cases to date. Most patients are working-age Thais, and about 97% are male. In several provinces that are major tourist destinations, cases have been detected among both Thai nationals and foreign visitors, prompting ongoing monitoring and disease-control measures in higher-risk areas.

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the DDC, said the department is working with partner networks to implement surveillance, screening and epidemiological investigations, alongside proactive outreach services for groups with higher-risk behaviours. These efforts include public education on Mpox, HIV and sexually transmitted infections, promotion of safer sex practices, and guidance on Mpox vaccination in line with Ministry of Public Health recommendations.

The DDC has received 2,220 vials of Mpox vaccine through ASEAN support and has allocated doses to medical personnel across the public sector, private sector and civil society, as well as to people with higher sexual-risk behaviours. As of January 16, 2026, a total of 2,175 doses have been distributed across four priority areas: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.