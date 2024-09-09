Chinese mpox vaccine gets green light for clinical trials

The vaccine candidate is created by the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products and administered by Sinopharm and is expected to play an important role in preventing and controlling mpox infections said the company in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

In China, a vaccine candidate typically goes through three phases of clinical trials before gaining market approval. The process can take years and even decades, but the National Medical Products Administration, China's top drug regulator, has launched several accelerated or streamlined channels to facilitate applications of novel drugs and vaccines or those in urgent need.

According to the company, the new drug is a replication-deficient vaccine based on a strain called MVA. The description is the same as Jynneos, the world's first monkeypox vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States in 2019.