Admire genuine Japanese sakura in full bloom in Chiang Mai

A reporter described the atmosphere on January 16 at Doi Ang Khang in Fang district, Chiang Mai, where this winter has been particularly lively, as genuine Japanese sakura trees inside the Ang Khang Royal Agricultural Station are now in full bloom in the cold weather.

Bright and pale pink blossoms line various spots, becoming a major highlight that draws tourists from across the country.

It is regarded as the only place in Thailand where genuine Japanese sakura can be seen tangibly.