Wat Arun aims to protect visitor experience after photography dispute

A row has erupted over photography services at Wat Arun Ratchawararam after reports that some photographers were chasing foreign tourists out of photo frames if they were not using their services.
In a statement issued on January 8, the temple apologised for any distress caused by the incident and thanked those who brought the issue to public attention, saying it had helped reflect concerns and prompted a review of how the area is managed.
Wat Arun said it currently welcomes an average of around 10,000 visitors a day.
Photographers operating inside the temple grounds, who are affiliated with Thai costume rental shops, must undergo training in etiquette and proper conduct under the temple’s rules before being permitted to work on-site.
The measure, it said, is intended to promote a positive image of Wat Arun and of Thai tourism more broadly.
The temple added that it has worked with Bangkok Yai Police Station, the Bangkok Yai district office, and tourist police to brief operators, photographers and temple staff on its policies, to improve understanding, maintain order, and ensure co-operation in managing the site for the public benefit.
As a major religious site and world-renowned tourist attraction that receives large numbers of worshippers and visitors each day, Wat Arun said it recognises the need to adapt and improve its management to suit changing social and tourism conditions.