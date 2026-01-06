Free entry New Year scheme draws 111,269 visitors to wildlife reserves and sanctuaries in five days

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) says its five-day free entry scheme over the New Year 2026 holiday period was a major success, attracting more than 111,000 visitors nationwide.

Under the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry’s New Year gift policy, all DNP units offered free entry for five days from December 31, 2025 to January 4, 2026, drawing large crowds across the country.

Sukhee Boonsang, director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, said visitors travelled to 37 wildlife sanctuaries and 12 non-hunting areas, totalling 111,269 people.

Thai visitors made up the vast majority at 106,711 (95.9%), spanning all age groups: 20,887 children, 79,951 adults, 5,581 older people, and 292 people with disabilities, the DNP said, describing the policy as expanding equal access to nature.

Foreign visitors totalled 4,558, including 4,165 adults and 379 children, indicating that Thailand’s wildlife conservation areas can attract both domestic and international tourists, Sukhee said.

Visitor numbers remained strong throughout the five days. The busiest day was January 2, 2026, with 31,407 visitors, followed by January 1 with 28,201, and December 31 with 23,008. Visitor numbers on January 3 and January 4 were 16,971 and 9,490, respectively.