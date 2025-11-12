Phiphat discusses 10-billion-baht U-Tapao MRO investment with Airbus

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn met with Anand Stanley, President of Airbus Asia-Pacific, and senior executives on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in aviation and energy industries, with the Thai government inviting Airbus to reconsider investing in a 10-billion-baht aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre at U-Tapao Airport.

“We presented several investment opportunities in Thailand, especially the proposal for Airbus to revisit the U-Tapao MRO project,” Phiphat said. “It was initially planned before the COVID-19 pandemic but was later shelved. The Airbus executives said they would take the proposal under consideration.”

The U-Tapao MRO facility is part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) flagship projects. When asked whether the revived project would still involve a joint venture with a Thai company, Phiphat said the decision would rest with Airbus. As for investment incentives, he noted that EEC already provides various privileges and special conditions, and the details would depend on further discussions once Airbus responds.

“If this MRO centre materialises, Thailand’s goal of becoming an aviation hub will move closer to reality. Aircraft stopping over in Thailand will be able to use local maintenance services, accelerating our progress toward becoming the region’s aviation centre,” Phiphat added.