Chompoo Araya completes HYROX Bangkok 2026 in strong debut

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the first-ever HYROX appearance by renowned Thai actress Araya “Chompoo” A. Hargate, who took part after undergoing intensive training. She successfully completed all eight HYROX stations, finishing with a time of 1:23:01.

On Saturday (March 21), the global fitness race entered its second day, drawing large numbers of Thai and international fitness enthusiasts.

In the morning session, competitors took part in the Mixed Doubles category, with races starting from 9am to 1.30pm. The afternoon programme featured the Women Open and Women Adaptive categories from 2pm to 5.10pm, followed by the Men Relay, Mixed Relay and Women Relay events.

