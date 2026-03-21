Chompoo Araya completes HYROX Bangkok 2026 in strong debut

The fitness race HYROX has transformed the fitness scene into a competitive arena that is fun, challenging and highly lucrative.
This year, BYD HYROX Bangkok 2026 is being held for the second consecutive year at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bang Na district from March 20-22.
One of the highlights of this year’s event was the first-ever HYROX appearance by renowned Thai actress Araya “Chompoo” A. Hargate, who took part after undergoing intensive training. She successfully completed all eight HYROX stations, finishing with a time of 1:23:01.
On Saturday (March 21), the global fitness race entered its second day, drawing large numbers of Thai and international fitness enthusiasts.
In the morning session, competitors took part in the Mixed Doubles category, with races starting from 9am to 1.30pm. The afternoon programme featured the Women Open and Women Adaptive categories from 2pm to 5.10pm, followed by the Men Relay, Mixed Relay and Women Relay events.
This year’s competition attracted more than 17,500 registered participants, setting a new record and making it the largest fitness race ever held in Bangkok. Competitors were required to complete eight rounds of a 1-kilometre run, alternating with one functional workout station per round. The eight stations were:
Every second on the course was recorded using world-standard timing chips, allowing competitors to compare their results instantly with athletes at HYROX events around the world.