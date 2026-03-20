Why HYROX is winning fans as fitness becomes a status symbol

Working out at the gym is no longer just about staying healthy or keeping in shape. Today, the fitness sport phenomenon known as “HYROX” is reshaping the industry, turning fitness into a competitive arena that is fun, challenging and hugely lucrative.
While the name may still be new to some people, for fitness communities around the world HYROX is more than a trend. It is becoming a mainstream phenomenon that continues to expand its reach.
HYROX was founded by Christian Toetzke, a major figure in cycling, marathon running and triathlon, together with Moritz Fürste, a three-time Olympic medallist in hockey. It began with a simple idea: why is there still no sport for people who are both strong runners and capable lifters? They therefore created a genuinely timed competition that allows participants to keep coming back and trying to beat their own records.
In recent years, the sport, which defines itself as “fitness racing”, has spread rapidly from Germany to every corner of the world.
Its key appeal lies in its simple format: participants run 1 kilometre, alternating with eight stations of functional workout. No matter where in the world the race is held, the format is exactly the same. The stations are as follows:
Every participant wears a timing chip and receives an official finishing time, which can then be compared with HYROX rankings from competitions in more than 30 countries, before the season concludes with a world championship event.
Although there is a top competitive level culminating in a world championship, the real charm behind HYROX’s rapid growth is that it is designed for “everyone”. You do not have to be elite to take part. Organisers say that 99% of participants are able to finish the race, without feeling pressured by time or worrying about being the last to cross the line, because waves start every 10 minutes throughout the day across all race categories.
That means even someone who takes as long as three hours can still cross the finish line alongside athletes completing it in under 60 minutes.
This straightforward format is exactly what has made HYROX easy for ordinary gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts to access, while also allowing them to measure themselves instantly against people all over the world. That has helped propel HYROX into even greater prominence.
In the latest season (2023/24), there were more than 175,000 registrations across over 65 events worldwide. That represents extraordinary annual growth of more than 100% since the first event was held in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017, when there were only 600 participants.
It is also forecast that in the latest season there will be more than 650,000 athletes across 100 events worldwide, with the figure expected to surpass one million the following year.
In Thailand, the trend is just as hot. More and more actors, celebrities and public figures are entering the competition, including Nadech Kugimiya, Anne Thongprasom, Prin Suparat and Anchilee Scott-Kemmis. At BYD HYROX Bangkok, which is being held from March 20-22, 2026 at BITEC, registrations have surged from 8,700 last year to 17,500 this year, effectively doubling.
Naturally, a phenomenon on this scale has also become a business success. The business model does not rely only on entry fees, but also on a “partner gym programme”, in which gyms around the world pay annual fees in exchange for the right to officially use the HYROX brand.
For example, Forbes Australia reported that Australia alone already has more than 1,400 partner gyms. HYROX is therefore not simply selling races, but building an ecosystem in which gyms around the world effectively become a marketing army at almost no cost. The company is expected to close 2025 with revenue of US$130 million, rising to more than US$220 million in 2026.
If one were to break down the formula behind the success of this fast-growing fitness sport, the clearest factor is that HYROX has truly become “a sport for everyone”. You do not need to be a professional athlete to take part. There are categories ranging from solo and doubles to adaptive divisions for people with physical limitations. It has also become a “goal” that motivates people to train harder, combined with a festival-style experience that includes DJs, saunas and ice bath activities.
HYROX, then, is not just a competition. It is an event people want to be part of, more like going to a festival and posting about it on social media, perfectly aligned with the idea that “health” is the new luxury everyone wants to show off.