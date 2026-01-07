Major gold traders to shift gold trading to US$ within six months

Plan aims to ease baht pressure as gold flows surge

Fourteen major gold trading firms have agreed in principle with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to move gold trading into US dollars in an effort to reduce pressure on the baht, which has strengthened sharply, according to a leading trader.

Dr Kritcharat Hiranyasiri, chairman of MTS Gold Group (MTS Gold), also known as Mae Thong Suk, said the proposal was discussed with the BOT on January 6, 2026, as part of efforts to curb volatility from gold trading that affects the exchange rate.

Four measures under discussion with the Bank of Thailand

Kritcharat said the talks produced four preliminary approaches: