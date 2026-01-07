Major gold traders to shift gold trading to US$ within six months

Fourteen major gold trading firms have agreed in principle with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to move gold trading into US dollars in an effort to reduce pressure on the baht, which has strengthened sharply, according to a leading trader.
Dr Kritcharat Hiranyasiri, chairman of MTS Gold Group (MTS Gold), also known as Mae Thong Suk, said the proposal was discussed with the BOT on January 6, 2026, as part of efforts to curb volatility from gold trading that affects the exchange rate.
Kritcharat said the talks produced four preliminary approaches:
Kritcharat said the move is intended to target large-volume trading rather than the entire market:
Kritcharat said he still sees a clear uptrend in gold, setting a global target of US$5,000 per ounce within 2026, which could push domestic gold prices to test 72,000 baht, according to his assessment.
In the near term, he attributed part of the recent surge to geopolitical tensions, and said gold could test US$4,530 per ounce within January if the situation remains prolonged. He added that markets are also watching the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later this month.
Kritcharat reiterated his advice to “wait to buy on pullbacks”, citing key support levels at 65,000 baht and 64,500 baht, and describing the 63,500–64,000 baht range as a particularly strong base. He said he has not seen clear signs of a full-blown bubble burst, noting that the 63,500–64,000 baht area has held after multiple tests.