Thailand faces high Baht volatility from internal and external risks

The year 2026 continues to be a period of high uncertainty for Thai businesses, driven by geopolitical tensions, global economic policies, interest rate directions, and the transition to new technologies.

Meanwhile, domestic factors such as a strong Thai Baht, high household debt, weak demand, and a fragile economic structure are further intensifying the pressure on the business sector.

Patrick Poulia, Deputy General Manager and Head of the Financial Markets Function at Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), stated that the overall economy and financial markets in 2026 face multidimensional challenges.

Global financial markets are experiencing high volatility due to overlapping issues, including geopolitical tensions, international trade uncertainties, structurally high global interest rates, supply chain restructuring, and the rapid adoption of digital technology and AI.

He emphasised that these factors not only impact financial markets but also affect cost structures, competitiveness, and revenue volatility for businesses.

Highlighting the specific risks of currency fluctuation, he stated, "The concerning data is that SMEs hedge only 50% of their liabilities amidst a 7-8% currency volatility, which is higher than in the past. This level of coverage may not be sufficient. Therefore, the bank aims for corporate clients to increase their hedging proportion to 70-80% to cope with the volatility. But what is concerning is complacency, doing nothing because they think a stagnant market means safety and hoping the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will take care of the Baht. These mindsets are still dangerous."