CLICX Sets Sights on Thailand's 63% Unbanked with No-Document Lending Model

Thailand's first virtual bank bets on alternative data from AIS and OR to unlock credit for millions of underserved Thais, ahead of a June app launch.

Thailand's first fully branchless commercial bank, CLICX, launched with a bold ambition on Wednesday: to rewire the country's financial system from the ground up — and to do it without asking customers for a single payslip.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Wednesday — where the bank announced its readiness ahead of its June launch — Chief Executive Officer Suporn Sunthornrohit outlined the bank's strategy to target the vast segment of Thai society that conventional lenders have long overlooked.

According to the Bank of Thailand, more than 63% of Thais remain underserved in terms of access to financial services, while more than 80% hold emergency savings sufficient to cover living expenses for no longer than six months in the event of sudden income loss.